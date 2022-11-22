Late-night fire damages fast food restaurant on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A late-night fire has damaged a fast food restaurant on the city’s West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 11 p.m. at a Wendy’s restaurant in the 4400 block of West Commerce Street, not far from South General McMullen and Our Lady of the Lake University.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found both smoke and a small fire burning near a bird’s nest and some wiring in the top corner of the building.

The restaurant was just about to close, so no injuries were reported.

Authorities say the health inspector will be called to the restaurant before the business reopens again.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the fire.

Damage is estimated around $5,000 to $10,000.