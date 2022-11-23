55º

Blippi is coming to the Tobin Center on April 16

Tickets can be purchased online, over the phone, or at the box office

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Blippi returns to the Tobin Center (Tobin Center for the Performing Arts)

SAN ANTONIO – The dancing, singing, and playing character Blippi is coming to San Antonio this spring.

On April 16, fans can witness firsthand the exciting adventures of Blippi at the Tobin Center.

Blippi is a touring musical that is based on a TV show. The wildly popular show takes kids on wild adventures and inspires children to learn and grow through each episode.

“It’s very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world,” said Head of Live Events at Moonbug Entertainment Susan Vargo. “Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing, and a whole lot of fun!”

The Tobin Member pre-sale started Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Tickets can be purchased online, on the phone at (210) 223-8624, or in person at the Tobin Center Box Office.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

