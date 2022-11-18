Bluey’s Big Play is coming to San Antonio this December

SAN ANTONIO – Bluey the beloved blue heeler is coming to San Antonio with her family this December.

Bluey’s Big Play is a touring stage show based on the wildly popular kid’s television series.

“When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans,” the show’s website says. “Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.”

The tour will make a stop in San Antonio with four shows between Dec. 16 and 18.

Dr. Phillips Center Presents Bluey’s Big Play (BBC Studios)

Performances for Bluey’s Big Play will be at the Majestic Theatre, located at 226 East Houston Street.

Tickets start at $30.50 before taxes and fees. VIP tickets are also available and include a meet and greet with the Heeler family.

The play has an expected run-time of 50 minutes with no intervals.