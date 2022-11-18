53º

Local News

Bluey’s Big Play is coming to San Antonio this December

Mum... Dad... Bingo... Bluey!

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, Things To Do, KSATkids
Bluey’s Big Play (BBC Studios)

SAN ANTONIO – Bluey the beloved blue heeler is coming to San Antonio with her family this December.

Bluey’s Big Play is a touring stage show based on the wildly popular kid’s television series.

“When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans,” the show’s website says. “Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.”

The tour will make a stop in San Antonio with four shows between Dec. 16 and 18.

Dr. Phillips Center Presents Bluey’s Big Play (BBC Studios)

Performances for Bluey’s Big Play will be at the Majestic Theatre, located at 226 East Houston Street.

Tickets start at $30.50 before taxes and fees. VIP tickets are also available and include a meet and greet with the Heeler family.

The play has an expected run-time of 50 minutes with no intervals.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email