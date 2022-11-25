Man fatally shoots ex-wife, another man after opening fire during Thanksgiving dinner, Houston police say

A family had just finished eating their Thanksgiving dinner at their Spring Branch home when a man forced his way inside and opened fire, killing two people and injuring several others, according to Houston Police.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Thursday in the 1500 block of Baggett Lane, according to a report from KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC.

Police said the family had just finished eating dinner when a woman’s ex-husband forced his way in through a back door and fired multiple shots inside the two-story home. He reload his weapon and continued firing, police said.

The shooter’s ex-wife and another man were struck by the gunfire and died from their injuries, according to HPD. Another man and a 15-year-old were also shot and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

“The families were celebrating. They just finished eating,” Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu told KPRC.

Authorities are still looking for the shooter, as he left the home before officers arrived.

There were four other people inside during the shooting, but they ran into other rooms and were not injured, according to police.

The suspect and the woman who was killed have a child together, authorities said. The investigation continues.

Also on KSAT: