Jersey Mike’s Subs to open new restaurant in Kerrville by 2023

Sandwich shop will be located at 704 Junction Highway

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

KERRVILLE, Texas – Jersey Mike’s Subs is planning to start construction on its first location in Kerrville.

The new sub-shop will be located at 704 Junction Highway in the Kerr West Shopping Center, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

Construction on the project will begin on Feb. 6, 2023, and is expected to be completed by May 8, 2023, according to the filing.

The 1,365-square-foot restaurant will serve various sandwiches ranging from turkey and provolone subs to Italian clubs.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

