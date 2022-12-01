Jersey Mike’s Subs to open new restaurant in Kerrville by 2023

Homemade Italian Sub Sandwich with Salami, Tomato, and Lettuce

KERRVILLE, Texas – Jersey Mike’s Subs is planning to start construction on its first location in Kerrville.

The new sub-shop will be located at 704 Junction Highway in the Kerr West Shopping Center, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

Construction on the project will begin on Feb. 6, 2023, and is expected to be completed by May 8, 2023, according to the filing.

The 1,365-square-foot restaurant will serve various sandwiches ranging from turkey and provolone subs to Italian clubs.

