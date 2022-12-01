49º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m.: KSAT Storytellers: 2022, the year in video

Go behind the lens with KSAT photojournalists in this one-hour special on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m.

Jason Foster, Executive Producer

William Caldera, Photojournalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: Storytellers
. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Photojournalists are a vital part of the success of every newsroom, including here at KSAT 12.

Currently, KSAT has 17 full-time photographers and 8 full-time editors — men and women who help tell the stories you see every day on air and online.

They are photojournalists, videojournalists and storytellers.

Now, they’ve helped create a one-hour special that takes you behind the lens and introduces a few of the station’s photography staff.

This KSAT special explains the approach and challenges some of the station’s photojournalists experience when putting together stories.

They also talk about why they love what they do.

Watch the special on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. on KSAT 12, on KSAT’s YouTube channel or in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jason Foster is an executive producer at KSAT. He's worked in the news industry in Texas for more than 15 years, including as a photojournalist, and been at KSAT since 2015.

email

William Caldera has been at KSAT since 2003. He covers a wide range of stories including breaking news, weather, general assignments and sports.

email