WATCH on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m.: KSAT Storytellers: 2022, the year in video

SAN ANTONIO – Photojournalists are a vital part of the success of every newsroom, including here at KSAT 12.

Currently, KSAT has 17 full-time photographers and 8 full-time editors — men and women who help tell the stories you see every day on air and online.

They are photojournalists, videojournalists and storytellers.

Now, they’ve helped create a one-hour special that takes you behind the lens and introduces a few of the station’s photography staff.

This KSAT special explains the approach and challenges some of the station’s photojournalists experience when putting together stories.

They also talk about why they love what they do.

Watch the special on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. on KSAT 12, on KSAT’s YouTube channel or in the video player above.