15-year-old girl found shot in the back inside stolen car, SAPD says

The incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Texas Avenue

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

A teenage girl was found with a gunshot wound to the back inside a stolen car in the 2100 block of Texas Avenue, said SAPD. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl was found with a gunshot wound to the back inside a stolen car Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the incident at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Texas Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a stolen vehicle with all four doors open, and a 15-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to the back.

The teenage girl was taken to an area hospital for treatment in stable condition.

Four additional teens were found at the location.

SAPD said both the teens and the victim refused to cooperate with the investigation.

