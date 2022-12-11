SAPD: Driver arrested for DWI after crashing into home, causing fire

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he crashed his car into a home on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:42 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Chedder Drive.

Police at the scene said the driver was speeding South on Babcock Road, lost control of the car, then hit a curb and slammed into the corner of the home.

A small fire started in the home from the accident, and SAFD quickly extinguished the flames.

Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely.

Both the driver and passenger in the car were checked by EMS at the scene. The passenger was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

SAPD said the driver was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.