Teen stabs brother trying to sleep multiple times after argument, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – While trying to go to bed, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed by his little brother early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened at 5:09 a.m. in the 4000 block of Hampstead.

Police said two brothers, 15 and 16 years old, had an argument when one brother stabbed the other several times as he tried to sleep.

Upon arrival, officers found the 16-year-old boy sitting in his front yard with minor stab wounds throughout his body.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening. Police said he was not transported to a hospital.

Parents did cooperate with police, said SAPD.

Officers searched the area but could not locate the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.