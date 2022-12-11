62º

Small church bus carrying 25 people flips over in Houston, several injured, sheriff says

One of the passengers is reportedly in critical condition

Cody King, Digital Journalist

HOUSTON, Texas – A small church bus carrying 25 people flipped over near an apartment complex in Houston, sending many to area hospitals, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at 90 Uvalde Road.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, of the 25 people on board, some of them were children. Many were taken to the hospital for injuries and one of the passengers was critically injured.

It’s unknown if the passenger in critical condition is an adult or a child.

Deputies are still investigating what led to the crash. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

