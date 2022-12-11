Small church bus carrying 25 people flips over in Houston, several injured, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas – A small church bus carrying 25 people flipped over near an apartment complex in Houston, sending many to area hospitals, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at 90 Uvalde Road.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, of the 25 people on board, some of them were children. Many were taken to the hospital for injuries and one of the passengers was critically injured.

It’s unknown if the passenger in critical condition is an adult or a child.

Deputies are still investigating what led to the crash. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a crash at an apt complex located at 90 Uvalde. Preliminary: a small church bus, with about 25 persons on-board, including children, flipped over. Most are being transported to area hospitals; one person said to be critical. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/EiaWvRb4HK — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 11, 2022

