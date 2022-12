SAN ANTONIO – A 43-year-old man was shot while walking home on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at midnight at the intersection of Colima and Southwest 19th Street.

Police said the man was walking home from a store when a silver SUV drove by, and an unknown suspect shot at him before fleeing the scene.

The man was shot in his right shin. He was taken to an area hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.