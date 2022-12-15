66º

Voodoo Doughnut’s San Antonio shop will open for business next week

First 50 people in line will receive free t-shirt

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Voodoo Doughnut's San Antonio location on Houston Street. (Voodoo Doughnut)

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-hour doughnut shop known for creating “America’s Greatest Doughnut,” the Bacon Maple Bar, is opening its first San Antonio location next week.

Voodoo Doughnut, located at 400 E Houston Street, will open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The opening comes after the shop announced its renovations in June of this year.

“We’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to bring the Voodoo Magic to San Antonio. That time has arrived,” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. “To open a store on historic Houston Street is beyond exciting.”

The first 50 people in line at the grand opening will receive free t-shirts, Voodoo announced Thursday on Facebook.

The shop will feature two spinning cases that display a wide selection of over 50 artisan flavors of doughnuts, including 25 vegan options. The new location also has an eight-foot chandelier, a life-sized longhorn, and more, Voodoo announced in a press release.

Voodoo Doughnut originated in Portland in 2003 and has since grown to 13 locations in six different states. San Antonio will be its sixth Texas location.

The franchise plans to add even more stores in 2023.

