10 places to order tamales for the holidays on the South Side of San Antonio

(Image by Delicious Tamales Factory via Live From the Southside)

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

San Antonio surely likes to include tamales in their holiday festivities but the South Side of San Antonio definitely has a special love for them.

We wanted to help our South Side community find places they can purchase tamales for the holidays as well as support local. Here is a list of 10 tamales spots on the South Side.

Let us know if you have any suggestions for this list. Email livefromthesouthside@gmail.com.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Do you know of someone or something on the South Side that deserves some news coverage? Let us know in the prompt below.

Read more content by Live From The Southside Magazine: