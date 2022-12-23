Fishing closed on parts of Texas coastline starting Saturday due to freezing weather

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will temporarily close parts of the Texas coastline to saltwater fishing this weekend to protect resources during freezing weather conditions.

The closure starts at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. TPWD will notify the public when fishing may resume.

A hard freeze can kill game fish in shallow bay areas, according to TPWD. Surviving fish tend to congregate in a few deeper areas where they become sluggish and prone to capture.

These areas are the ones that TWPD is temporarily closing.

“The high mortality that a freeze can cause may deplete fish stocks for years,” said Robin Riechers, director of TPWD’s Coastal Fisheries Division. “Protection of the surviving fish during the few days when they are especially vulnerable to capture would likely shorten the time period for overall recovery of coastal species, especially spotted seatrout.”

People can report freeze-related fish kills or large numbers of sluggish or cold-stunned fish by contacting TPWD’s Law Enforcement Communications office at (281) 842-8100 or (512) 389-4848 and report local impacts of winter storms along the coast through the web-based/phone application iNaturalist.

Coastal Texans can also report stranded or cold-stunned sea turtles to 1-866-TURTLE-5.

From TPWD:

About two million acres of bays and estuaries in Texas are susceptible to freeze.

There were three major freezes during the 1980s, including one in 1989 when the temperature in Brownsville dropped to 16 degrees Fahrenheit and an estimated 11 million fish were killed.

During the last major freeze event in Feb. 2021, an estimated 3.8 million fish were killed on the Texas coast

You can check online for the list of closed areas.

