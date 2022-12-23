32º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Residents in Bandera, Gillespie counties experiencing power outages during freezing weather

Bandera Electric Cooperative says rolling outages are due to demand

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Tags: Bandera County, Gillespie County, Medina County, Winter Weather, Power Outages, Hill Country, Fredericksburg, Bandera

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of residents in Bandera and Gillespie counties experienced power outages on Friday morning amid freezing temperatures.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the Bandera Electric Cooperative said the utility is experiencing “unprecedented” demand and equipment failures due to the freeze.

Earlier Friday, the utility announced that it was implementing rolling outages in Bandera, Pipe Creek and Wharton’s Dock. BEC said they will attempt to keep outages limited to 30 minutes.

As of 1 p.m., fewer than 500 people in Bandera and Medina Counties were without power. Dozens of BEC customers in Kendall and Kerr were also without power.

The full statement reads:

Click here to see an outage map from BEC.

The Central Texas Electric Cooperative in Fredericksburg said residents there also experienced power outages, but crews have located the problem and are working on repairs.

Power for most of the major outages was restored by 10:30 a.m.

Click here to see an outage map from CTEC.

CPS Energy in San Antonio has not reported major outages.

See the CPS Energy outage map here.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has said there are enough resources to meet the demand, but local utility companies may experience some issues.

People who are experiencing a power outage should contact their local power provider, ERCOT says.

Click here to see the outage map of Texas.

Read more:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Camelia Juarez is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2022. Camelia comes from a station in Lubbock, Texas. Now, she is back in her hometown. She received her degree from Texas State University. In her free time, Camelia enjoys thrifting, roller-skating and spending time with family and friends.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram