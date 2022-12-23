Residents in Bandera, Gillespie counties experiencing power outages during freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of residents in Bandera and Gillespie counties experienced power outages on Friday morning amid freezing temperatures.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the Bandera Electric Cooperative said the utility is experiencing “unprecedented” demand and equipment failures due to the freeze.

Earlier Friday, the utility announced that it was implementing rolling outages in Bandera, Pipe Creek and Wharton’s Dock. BEC said they will attempt to keep outages limited to 30 minutes.

As of 1 p.m., fewer than 500 people in Bandera and Medina Counties were without power. Dozens of BEC customers in Kendall and Kerr were also without power.

The full statement reads:

We are experiencing unprecedented loading on our system (much higher than Uri) and are also experiencing equipment failures primarily in the Medina Lake, Mason Creek (Bandera area), Pipe Creek and Boerne( Ranger Creek area). This is affecting about 12% of our members. We are taking corrective action and hope to have this resolved by later this afternoon. We will keep you posted as progress continues. The best source of information can be found on our website at www.banderaelectric.com.

Click here to see an outage map from BEC.

The Central Texas Electric Cooperative in Fredericksburg said residents there also experienced power outages, but crews have located the problem and are working on repairs.

Power for most of the major outages was restored by 10:30 a.m.

Click here to see an outage map from CTEC.

CPS Energy in San Antonio has not reported major outages.

See the CPS Energy outage map here.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has said there are enough resources to meet the demand, but local utility companies may experience some issues.

People who are experiencing a power outage should contact their local power provider, ERCOT says.

Click here to see the outage map of Texas.

