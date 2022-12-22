CPS Energy crews on standby for downed powerlines due to high winds

CPS Energy remains confident that lights and heaters will stay on throughout the freezing temperatures over the next few days, but high winds could be problematic.

Dana Sotoodeh, communications specialist for CPS Energy, said energy power should flow smoothly because crews have been working on weatherizing power plants by protecting critical equipment.

“So we feel very confident about this cold snap. All our plants are ready to go, and our employees are ready to go as well,” Sotoodeh said. “We’ve majorly revamped our system since winter storm Uri.”

CPS Energy said it has improved communication with state officials, ERCOT and customers since the February 2021 winter storm that knocked out power for days.

“Our teams have constant communication with ERCOT, the (Public Utility Commission of Texas) and all those partners to make sure that we’re all lined up,” Sotoodeh said.

On top of handling this bitter cold, CPS Energy says it won’t cut off anyone’s power because of nonpayment during the holidays or extreme weather. It will halt disconnections starting the day before Christmas.

Utility officials said if the lights go out, high winds blowing tree limbs into power lines will likely be to blame.

“With high winds comes downed power lines. So we just want people to know there’s a chance there could be outages, but our crews are on standby to restore those things,” Sotoodeh said.

If there is a downed power line, assume the line is live and call CPS for help. The number is 210-353-4357.

For more information on winter weather conservation, go here. Find the outage map here.

