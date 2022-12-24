Crime Stoppers searching for 2 suspects in robbery of West Side Kohl’s store

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects accused of robbing a Kohls store on the West Side.

The robbery happened Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Kohl’s in the 10800 block of Potranco Road.

Police said a woman loaded a shopping cart and a bag full of items and a man grabbed a 50-inch TV before heading for the exit.

The pair reportedly walked to the front doors without paying for their items, authorities said.

A 44-year-old woman at the store saw the suspects walk out and confronted them outside, according to SAPD. The man made verbal threats to her and reached to his waist area, as if reaching for a weapon, police said.

Out of precaution, the woman went back inside and the suspects took off in a pickup truck after loading their items.

Anyone with more information on the suspects or the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.