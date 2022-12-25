2 men arrested after trying to steal safe from South Side business

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested after they tried to steal from a business on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said that on Sunday morning, a person called 911 and said two men were seen on a surveillance camera attempting to steal a safe from the business in the 3100 block on Roosevelt Avenue, near VFW Boulevard.

Officers responded to the scene and saw two men walking away from the scene.

The men ran to a nearby apartment complex when they saw officers approaching, according to SAPD.

They went in different directions but were ultimately apprehended. They were both charged with burglary and one suspect had a felony warrant, police said.

