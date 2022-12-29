2 men killed when Jaguar sedan crashes into tree at high rate of speed on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a Jaguar XF sedan and his passenger were killed Thursday morning after they crashed into a tree on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound at Braun Road near Loop 1604 at 2:20 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.

The Jaguar went into the opposite lanes and into a grass shoulder. The sedan then struck a brush pile and a tree.

When first responders arrived, they found the driver and a passenger dead. Both victims were adult men and their names and ages have not been released.

Firefighters were called to the scene to cut open the car to make sure there were no additional victims.

The crash is under investigation.

