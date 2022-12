San Antonio police say an ongoing feud between neighbors at a West Side apartment complex led to a shooting overnight.

A woman was shot in her leg just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 1000 block of San Fernando Street, near South Colorado Street.

The shooting victim, 57, was taken to University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said they did not have information on the shooter or witnesses. The shooting is under investigation.

