Man accused of violent sexual assault in East Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – Police arrested a man accused of a violent sexual assault at an East Side home.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Tryon Louis Eads, 20, is charged with aggravated sexual assault.

The affidavit states that Eads approached a woman who was sitting on her porch on Morningview Street on Nov. 23. The woman took a picture of Eads before he attacked her.

According to the affidavit, Eads displayed a handgun and forced the woman inside her home where he hit her in the head several times with the gun until she lost consciousness.

Eads is then accused of sexually assaulting the woman while pointing the gun at her head.

The woman eventually escaped through the back door of the home and ran to a neighbor who called the police.

The victim did not know Eads but was able to describe his clothing and a unique tattoo on his arm. There was also surveillance video showing him approaching the victim’s home and later leaving with a gun in his hand, the affidavit states.

The photograph the victim took shows Eads and his unique tattoo, police said.

Eads was identified after he was arrested on Wednesday in an unrelated robbery case.

The affidavit states that Eads confessed to the sexual assault during an interview with investigators.

Eads was charged with aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony with a bond of $250,000.

Bexar County records show he’s also charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle in an unrelated case. Bonds on those offense total more than $500,000.