Main lanes of North Loop 1604 near Gold Canyon Drive reopen after crash

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 12/29/22: San Antonio police say the main lanes of North Loop 1604 East have reopened after a crash near the overpass bridge on Gold Canyon Drive led to closures of the eastbound lanes.

Drivers on the north central side of San Antonio are asked to find an alternate route if going through North Loop 1604 East near the overpass bridge on Gold Canyon Drive after a crash led to closures of the eastbound lanes.

San Antonio police said a vehicle hauling construction equipment that extended over the bridge’s height crashed against the structure, damaging two support beams.

The crash also caused a hole in the asphalt on the bridge, SAPD said.

Texas Department of Transportation engineers are inspecting the damage and will make temporary repairs to the bridge.

The eastbound main lanes of North Loop 1604 E under Gold Canyon Drive may reopen in a few hours.

The southbound lanes of Gold Canyon Drive over Loop 1604 will remain closed until TxDOT gives the all-clear, according to SAPD.

