Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash arrested ahead of victim’s funeral

Lee Roy Morales, 23, is charged with failure to stop and render aid

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the lives of two teenagers.

The arrest comes days before the funeral of one of the teens.

“It’s going to be the hardest day of my entire life to go sit there and see my son in a casket,” said Armanda Diaz, the mother of 17-year-old James Solis, who was killed in the crash.

On Thursday, a nightmare became a reality for Diaz. She buried Solis and said her final goodbyes.

“James was supposed to bury me. I was never supposed to bury my son,” said Diaz.

Solis and his best friend, 15-year-old Jordan Canedo, were killed in the crash on December 16th. The teenagers were walking home from Christmas shopping at the time of the incident.

“The darkest Christmas of my life. His gifts are still under the tree and he’ll never get to open them,” said Diaz.

The suspect accused of causing the crash is 23-year-old Lee Roy Morales.

According to the arrest affidavit, Morales’ sister said her brother sold his car because “he hit something on the road, and it shattered the windshield.”

Morales is charged with failure to stop and render aid and has a $100,000 bond.

“That bond amount is low for killing two kids in my opinion. Obviously, I think you should never come out,” said Diaz.

Diaz now has a message for Morales.

“Your excuse of ‘I have a family to take care of and I got scared’… James had a family he had to come home to and so did Jordan.”

