Shooting happened in the 4100 block of I-10

SAN ANTONIO – A teen was shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting while he sat on the couch inside his apartment, police said.

It happened just after midnight at the Casa Pointe Villas in the 4100 block of Interstate 10.

The victim was 16 years old.

Police said the only description of the suspects was that they were in a dark-colored sedan.