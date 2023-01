SAN ANTONIO – A man in his late 30s is dead after being shot multiple times north of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported in the 800 block of West Euclid Avenue, near North Flores Street, on Tuesday night.

Police said the man was found in a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Officers did not have information about the suspect.

