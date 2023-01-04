Woman punches, kicks man after being asked to stop slamming door, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after she punched and kicked a relative multiple times after they asked her to stop slamming her door, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Irene Jasso was booked Tuesday on a charge of Injury to the Elderly, according to court records.

On Dec. 22, Jasso came home from work and went upstairs, slamming the door to her room.

Investigators said the victim attempted to address Jasso for slamming the door and hadn’t noticed she had gone back downstairs. Jasso then questioned the victim for only telling her to stop slamming as she was not the only one to do so.

Jasso walked up the stairs to the victim and punched the man in the stomach, police said.

As the victim held onto the arm rails of the stairs, Jasso went under the man’s arms to walk past and turned back to kick him in the back, according to officials.

The victim stumbled down a few stairs, and Jasso returned to her room, police said.

SAPD responded to the home and could not locate Jasso in her room.

The victim complained to officers of pain and identified Jasso in a photo.

According to court records, Jasso was in custody at Bexar County Jail but has since made a bond of $7,500.