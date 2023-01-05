Exclusive first look at Texas Crime Stories episode ‘Ordered Hit’ with hosts, Insiders

Members of KSAT Insider are invited to an exclusive virtual event at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Join us for a night of true crime and the official debut of the rebranded Texas Crime Stories podcast virtually at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Hosts Erica Hernandez and Leigh Waldman will look back on the killing and double life of Julian Pesina — a Balcones Heights police officer who also had ties to the Texas Mexican Mafia — during this exclusive KSAT Insider event.

They will debut the first episode of the new Texas Crime Stories season and offer Insiders an opportunity to ask questions at the end. The episode “Ordered Hit” will be released to the general public a few days later.

We hope you’ll consider joining us and fellow Insiders for the first member event in 2023!

