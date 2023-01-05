Exclusive first look at Texas Crime Stories episode ‘Ordered Hit’ with hosts, Insiders

Join us for a night of true crime and the official debut of the rebranded Texas Crime Stories podcast virtually at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Hosts Erica Hernandez and Leigh Waldman will look back on the killing and double life of Julian Pesina — a Balcones Heights police officer who also had ties to the Texas Mexican Mafia — during this exclusive KSAT Insider event.
They will debut the first episode of the new Texas Crime Stories season and offer Insiders an opportunity to ask questions at the end. The episode “Ordered Hit” will be released to the general public a few days later.
We hope you’ll consider joining us and fellow Insiders for the first member event in 2023!
Relevant Content 📝
- Julian Pesina, a Balcones Heights police officer, was shot to death in an ambush set up by the Texas Mexican Mafia on May 4, 2014. Read the KSAT investigation here.
- The Texas Crime Stories podcast episode titled “Ordered Hit” will be available to the public after the exclusive Insider event on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Stream all past and future episodes on KSAT’s YouTube page, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and wherever you get your podcasts.
- Did you miss the previous Insider virtual event? You can watch the KSAT Storytellers special on-demand on KSAT.com.