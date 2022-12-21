42º

KSAT’s true crime video podcast, Texas Crime Stories, to launch in next season in January

Back by popular demand: Texas Crime Stories goes inside notorious crimes, cases

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Podcasts, Crime Stories, KSAT Insider
Texas Crime Stories podcast (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After a successful first year of KSAT’s true crime video podcast, South Texas Crime Stories, the series is going even bigger in 2023.

With a shorter title and more robust content, Texas Crime Stories will officially relaunch in January with new episodes and cases from all over the Lone Star State.

The Crime Stories team as well as the audience grew each month since April. In fact, it’s become KSAT’s most downloaded podcast.

Hosts Erica Hernandez and Leigh Waldman will return with an all-new episode in mid-January.

KSAT 12 reporters Erica Hernandez and Leigh Waldman record an episode of South Texas Crime Stories. (KSAT)

Members of the free KSAT Insider program have the chance to see the episode first during a Jan. 11 exclusive virtual event. Join now to attend.

The episode will be launched to the public the following week.

You can still find all past and future episodes on KSAT’s YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and wherever you get your podcasts.

Stay tuned for more information about the Texas Crime Stories KSAT Insider event in early January.

Watch YouTube episodes above, or audio podcasts below.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast South Texas Crime Stories.

Kolten Parker is digital executive producer at KSAT. Previously, he worked at the San Antonio Express-News and the Texas Observer.

