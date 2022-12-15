66º

Exclusive virtual debut of ‘KSAT Storytellers’ special on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on YouTube

Members of KSAT Insider are invited to the first showing of this production with our photojournalists

Rocio Hernandez, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

KSAT 12 is inviting our valued station supporters, KSAT Insiders, to an exclusive virtual premiere of the “KSAT Storytellers” special at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on YouTube.

You will be among the first to see the one-hour production that takes you behind the camera with our photojournalists, a team of 25 individuals who help tell the stories you see on air and online.

Photojournalists are storytellers. They are a vital part of the success of every newsroom, including KSAT. So join us as they tell you their approach to stories, the challenges they may face in their job and why they love what they do for our community.

