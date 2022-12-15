Exclusive virtual debut of ‘KSAT Storytellers’ special on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on YouTube

KSAT 12 is inviting our valued station supporters, KSAT Insiders, to an exclusive virtual premiere of the “KSAT Storytellers” special at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on YouTube.
You will be among the first to see the one-hour production that takes you behind the camera with our photojournalists, a team of 25 individuals who help tell the stories you see on air and online.
Photojournalists are storytellers. They are a vital part of the success of every newsroom, including KSAT. So join us as they tell you their approach to stories, the challenges they may face in their job and why they love what they do for our community.
Relevant Content 📝
- The “KSAT Storytellers” special will air on KSAT 12 at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. It will also be available on KSAT.com and KSAT’s YouTube page.
- Did you miss the last Insider virtual event? You can watch ‘The science behind local forecasts with KSAT Weather Authority’ on-demand on KSAT.com.
- Earlier this year, members of KSAT Insider joined us for a virtual premiere of KSAT Explains’ latest. Watch the event on-demand on KSAT.com.
