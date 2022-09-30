89º

Insider virtual event: The science behind your local forecast with KSAT Weather Authority team

Members of KSAT Insider are invited to an exclusive virtual event on YouTube on Oct. 19

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Rocio Hernandez, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Your KSAT Weather Authority is getting together for an exclusive virtual event and Q&A with KSAT Insiders.

Join KSAT meteorologists on Wednesday, Oct. 19 22 at 7 p.m. CT.

Insiders will have a chance to engage with their local weather team during the virtual event hosted on a private YouTube stream.

The event is focused on “the science behind your local forecast” and getting to know the newest KSAT meteorologist, Mia Montgomery.

There will be an opportunity to ask KSAT meteorologists questions.

Read before you go 💭

  • Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joins KSAT after growing up in the San Antonio area. She’s a proud Texas A&M Aggie and Floresville native. Learn more about her here.
  • So you want to be a meteorologist? It’s a lot more than standing in front of a green screen and reading a temperature map! Go behind the scenes and into the KSAT studio in this video podcast.
  • The new KSAT Weather Authority app for iPhone and Android brings a hyperlocal, immersive weather experience that is very easy to use. Learn more or download here.

Kolten Parker is digital executive producer at KSAT. Previously, he worked at the San Antonio Express-News and the Texas Observer.

Rocio Hernandez is the membership producer for KSAT Insider, a free membership program that strengthens the relationships between our newsroom and the communities we serve. Prior to joining the KSAT team, Rocio worked as a communications intern at the International Center for Journalists and fellow at The Texas Tribune.

