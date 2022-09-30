Insider virtual event: The science behind your local forecast with KSAT Weather Authority team

Your KSAT Weather Authority is getting together for an exclusive virtual event and Q&A with KSAT Insiders.

Join KSAT meteorologists on Wednesday, Oct. 19 22 at 7 p.m. CT.

⭐ If you’re not already an Insider, you can sign up for free here. ⭐

Insiders will have a chance to engage with their local weather team during the virtual event hosted on a private YouTube stream.

The event is focused on “the science behind your local forecast” and getting to know the newest KSAT meteorologist, Mia Montgomery.

There will be an opportunity to ask KSAT meteorologists questions.

Read before you go 💭

Mia Montgomery joins KSAT after growing up in the San Antonio area. She’s a proud Texas A&M Aggie and Floresville native. Meteorologistjoins KSAT after growing up in the San Antonio area. She’s a proud Texas A&M Aggie and Floresville native. Learn more about her here.

So you want to be a meteorologist? It’s a lot more than standing in front of a green screen and reading a temperature map! Go behind the scenes and into the KSAT studio in this video podcast

KSAT Weather Authority app for The newfor iPhone and Android brings a hyperlocal, immersive weather experience that is very easy to use. Learn more or download here

--