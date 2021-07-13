Whatever the Weather: So you’d like to be a meteorologist?

So you think you can be a meteorologist?

Editor’s note: Watch the first episode of the newly revived Whatever the Weather video podcast above.

Being a meteorologist is a lot more than standing in front of a green screen and reading a temperature map!

In fact, it takes years of education, training and — let’s be honest — a bit of hairspray to be able to bring you your local forecast.

In this episode of Whatever the Weather, meteorologists Kaiti Blake and Sarah Spivey walk through how they became meteorologists, which universities they attended, and a little about their first jobs in the business.

Sarah and Kaiti also explain what a day in their shoes looks like, from getting ready to go on camera, to presenting the weather in a creative way, and whether or not they read the prompter.

Ad

Check it out in the player above or on your favorite podcast platforms!

About the podcast

Whatever the weather, Meteorologists Kaiti Blake and Sarah Spivey have it covered on the local news – for about three minutes, in between commercial breaks.

Rarely, though, do they have time to explain weather phenomena in depth. On “Whatever the Weather”, Kaiti and Sarah dig deeper and tell you all you want to know about Mother Nature – from tornadoes, to freezing rain, to climate change. They also chat about what it’s like to be broadcast meteorologists, and the challenges they sometimes face in day-to-day TV life.

So put on your nerdiest glasses, pop on your best headphones, and enjoy...Whatever the Weather!

How to stream

You can find the Whatever the Weather video podcast the following ways:

Past episodes

Ask questions

Have a question for Sarah and Kaiti? Ask in the form below and you could get your answer on the next episode!