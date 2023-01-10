Grandmother, 4 missing children found safe, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY – UPDATE 10:40 p.m.: The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the four missing children and their grandmother, who had last been seen two days ago, have been found and are safe.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four missing children and their grandmother, who were last seen on the county’s far southeast side.

Authorities are currently searching for:

Melissa Osorio - 58-year-old woman. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with red hair, hazel eyes, and weighing 180 pounds. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a gray jack, black jogging pants, pink crocs, and a beanie.

Lovely Sanchez - 9-year-old girl. She is described as four feet tall with brown hair and eyes with a weight of 40 pounds. Lovely was last seen wearing a black coat with gold stars, black jean pants, and white shoes.

Melanie Sanchez - 8-year-old girl. She is described as 3 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes with a weight of 55 pounds. Melanie was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt with stars, black leggings, and black Nike shoes with pink laces.

Juan Sanchez - 6-year-old boy. He is described as 3 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair and eyes with a weight of 23 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweater over a black shirt with a pirate skull that had a red heart over the eye with blue jean pants.

Manuel Sanchez - 6-year-old boy. He is described as 3 feet 6 inches tall with long curly/wavy brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 40 pounds. Manuel was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue jean pants and gray/green shoes.

Top Row (from left to right): Melissa Osorio, 58, Lovely Sanchez, 9, and Melanie Sanchez, 8. Bottom Row (left to right): Juan Sanchez, 6 and Manuel Sanchez, 6. (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

BCSO said the five were last seen on January 8 at 3:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of US Highway 181 S when the grandmother left with the children. The children were reported missing on Monday.

Authorities say the grandmother may have health issues that require medication.

While BCSO did not give details about the case, they did post information about potential charges for anyone assisting in the disappearance of the children. The following was posted on BCSO’s Facebook post about the missing children:

Harboring a Runaway is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000.

Interfering with Child Custody is a State Jail Felony punishable up to 2 years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Individuals with any information are encouraged to call BCSO at (210) 335-6000 or email tips to BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.