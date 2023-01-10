Man arrested after shooting woman through bedroom window during ongoing feud, police say

Robert Cadena has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct with a firearm, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say shot at his neighbor’s bedroom window on two occasions, with the latest incident resulting in an injury.

Robert Lee Cadena, 45, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Dec. 29, Cadena shot at his neighbors’ apartment in the 1000 block of San Fernando St. while they were asleep.

A 57-year-old woman was hit in the leg, police said. She was taken to University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The family told responding officers that the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud with Cadena, their neighbor.

Before the shooting, he told a victim’s relative to tell her to “watch your windows,” the affidavit states.

Surveillance footage showed Cadena walking to an area near the bedroom window with a dark object in his hand, the affidavit states. The video showed him walking out of camera view as a gunshot is heard. He then walks back into view and quickly walks away from the apartment, police said.

Officers later contacted Cadena inside his apartment and he told them that he had a firearm. The affidavit states that he barricaded himself and refused to leave.

Records show he was taken into custody on Monday afternoon.

Police said that Cadena had shot at the victim’s apartment before.

On Sept. 24, Cadena opened fire at the woman’s bedroom window from his front porch, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. No one was hurt and he was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm in that incident.

His bond is set at $65,000. He is awaiting indictment, records show.

