New Metro Health workshop designed to engage men in diabetes education using automotive concepts

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metro Health hosted a workshop Thursday to teach men how to manage their diabetes by linking it to car maintenance.

The “Diabetes Garage” workshop was held at the District 4 City Council office in the 5100 block of Old Pearsall Road.

“Diabetes is the seventh largest cause of death here in San Antonio. One out of every seven residents has diabetes, and when you look at men, we see men have more severe complications to diabetes,” said Metro Health Diabetes Program Coordinator Julius Hunter,

Jeannie Concha, assistant professor of public health at the University of Texas at El Paso, developed the workshop that connects car culture to diabetes education.

The workshop is designed to engage men in diabetes education by using automotive concepts.

“The diabetes garage is designed to talk about knowing your own body like you know your car. So, how to operate your own body, your features, the anatomy. What is diabetes,” Concha said.

The sessions are free and open to men diagnosed with diabetes.

“We talk about using all your gear. Physical activities. It’s important to be active at all different levels, and then we talk about full throttle stress management,” Concha said.

Men who complete the workshop will get a toolbox with unique items.

“It has a car mirror where you can use it for dual use to look under your car and also to use under your feet for sores that develop when you have complications of diabetes,” Hunter said. “It will also have a glucometer where guys can check their blood sugar level.”

The next session takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Claude Black Community Center at 2805 E Commerce Street.

Also on KSAT.com: