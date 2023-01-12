New Alzheimer’s drug offers hope, yet brings more questions to those looking for answers

SAN ANTONIO – A new Alzheimer’s drug with FDA approval is soon hitting the market and is the first with clear-cut evidence that it can slow the disease. But on top of medical questions, there are still some practical questions as well.

Jane and Larry Neiswender have been together for more than 50 years. They worked together. They moved around the world together. And after a doctor’s visit, they are now battling Alzheimer’s together.

“It was pretty monumental. I remember coming out in the hallway after we left the doctor’s office and saying, ‘okay, we’re the same people today that we were yesterday’, but now we’ve got a new thing that we have to figure out here,” Jane Neiswender said.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Larry is one of the more than six million Americans currently living with the disease and one of the many families that are excited about recent news about a new Alzheimer’s drug.

“(It’s called) Lecanemab, and it’s going to be it’s going to be marketed as Leqembi,” Ginny Funk, the director of programs with the Alzheimer’s Association San Antonio said.

Funk said they welcome the new FDA approval of the drug.

“It slowed the progression of the disease, so that individuals who were in the earlier stages were able to live independently longer, make more decisions, recognize family members, and have more time,” Funk said.

“You get this burst of excitement and enthusiasm that maybe this is going to be one of the magic bullets... but yet you also know in the back of your mind that that’s going to be a process,” Neiswender said.

Funk said the marketability of the drug will be a process, with a lot of questions like availability, time tables, and cost.

“Right now, it would only be available through out-of-pocket. And it’s really, really expensive,” Funk said.

The current estimate is that it will cost more than $26,000 for the treatment. But to many, the new drug, the FDA approval and with the continuous fundraising, this is a step in the right direction.

“Our leading scientists and our leaders are so hopeful that, yes, in our lifetime -- I don’t know about a time frame in years, but maybe in our lifetime there will be additional treatments and a cure and ultimately prevention for future generations,” Funk said.

And as for Larry and Jane, they continue to live their lives and urge anyone who may have any questions to go see a doctor.

“Hearing that diagnosis is pretty overwhelming. But it’s doable with support. And we’ve got support. We’re not alone,” Neiswender said.

If you have any questions about Alzheimer’s Disease, the treatments, or support, you can go here for more information.