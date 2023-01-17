Virtual food bank launches to help pet rescue organizations across Texas

SAN ANTONIO – A virtual food bank that will help pet shelters in San Antonio and across Texas launched this week.

Puppy Food Bank, which was formed in December, is now accepting monetary donations.

The nonprofit organization will provide food supplies to “no-kill” pet rescue organizations, shelters and approved fosters in San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and Corpus Christi.

A news release from the organization states that God’s Dog Rescue will be one of the first local organizations to benefit.

“Currently, animal shelters are dealing with twice as many dogs as they ever had, and it’s crippling their resources, which shouldn’t happen,” Executive Director Danielle Gunter said in the release. “A lack of food and resources should not deter animal rescues. This is just one small step that we can take to help solve the problem.”

To learn more about applying for aid or donating, click here.

John O’Hurley, the host of ‘The National Dog Show,’ is the organization’s official pet ambassador and spokesperson.

