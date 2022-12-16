Virtual food bank dedicated to helping pet rescue organizations to open in San Antonio

Food bank dedicated to helping pet rescue organizations in San Antonio to launch in January

SAN ANTONIO – Puppy Food Bank is a new virtual non-profit dedicated to providing food supplies to ‘no kill’ pet rescue organizations across Texas.

The organization’s home base will be in San Antonio, but they will work with service distributors in Dallas, Austin, and Corpus Christi.

With many shelters facing challenges due to the overwhelming number of animals that come in, the Puppy Food Bank wanted to support those centers in their goal to rescue dogs and cats, according to a news release.

“It is our mission that every pet that can be saved should be able to be saved- we want to eliminate the lack of food and resources as a reason to not care for these animals,” said Public Relations Account Executive Candice Avila-Garcia.

John O’Hurley, the host of ‘The National Dog Show,’ will be the organization’s official pet ambassador and spokesperson.

“We are excited to launch later this spring and support hundreds of pet rescue centers across the state,” said Garcia.

