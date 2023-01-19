2 teenage boys wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenage boys were taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s Southwest Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of South Zarzamora Street and Walton Avenue, not far from Humble Avenue and Frio City Road.

According to police, the two teens said they were simply walking down the street when someone pulled up alongside them in a vehicle and rolled down a window and fired several gunshots.

One of the teens was struck in the hand by a bullet and the other in the foot, police said.

The two victims were taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where they are expected to recover.

SAPD said the two teens did not provide many details about the shooting. A description of the suspects is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.