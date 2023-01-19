BCSO search warrants scrutinized in second day of pretrial hearing in Andre McDonald case

SAN ANTONIO – More arguments were heard on the second day of a pretrial hearing in the case of Air Force Major Andre McDonald.

McDonald is facing a murder charge for the 2019 death of his wife, Andreen McDonald.

The pretrial hearing is all an effort by the defense to conceal specific evidence in the trial.

Defense attorney John Hunter argued that search warrants done in 2019 by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office shouldn’t be allowed in trial.

In one particular instance, Hunter said the day after Andreen McDonald was reported missing, a welfare check was done on Andre McDonald by BCSO deputies. He said they unlawfully went into the home through an open window.

“There was no sign of anything out of the ordinary,” Hunter said. “We have a warrantless entry into a home.”

The state countered by saying that when deputies arrived, they noticed the garage door was off the hinges and broken. That gave them probable cause to look inside to ensure nobody was hurt.

Judge Frank Castro agreed with that notion and denied the motion regarding those warrants being suppressed.

The pretrial hearing will continue on Friday as the defense is seeking to get other evidence thrown out.

Opening statements are expected to begin on Monday. If found guilty, Andre McDonald faces up to life in prison.

