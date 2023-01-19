63º

LIVE

Local News

BCSO search warrants scrutinized in second day of pretrial hearing in Andre McDonald case

Air Force Major charged with 2019 murder of his wife Andreen McDonald

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Alex Trevino, Senior Video Editor

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Andre McDonald, Bexar County, BCSO

SAN ANTONIO – More arguments were heard on the second day of a pretrial hearing in the case of Air Force Major Andre McDonald.

McDonald is facing a murder charge for the 2019 death of his wife, Andreen McDonald.

The pretrial hearing is all an effort by the defense to conceal specific evidence in the trial.

Defense attorney John Hunter argued that search warrants done in 2019 by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office shouldn’t be allowed in trial.

In one particular instance, Hunter said the day after Andreen McDonald was reported missing, a welfare check was done on Andre McDonald by BCSO deputies. He said they unlawfully went into the home through an open window.

“There was no sign of anything out of the ordinary,” Hunter said. “We have a warrantless entry into a home.”

The state countered by saying that when deputies arrived, they noticed the garage door was off the hinges and broken. That gave them probable cause to look inside to ensure nobody was hurt.

Judge Frank Castro agreed with that notion and denied the motion regarding those warrants being suppressed.

The pretrial hearing will continue on Friday as the defense is seeking to get other evidence thrown out.

Opening statements are expected to begin on Monday. If found guilty, Andre McDonald faces up to life in prison.

Related:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Alex Trevino is a video editor at KSAT who works on the 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

email