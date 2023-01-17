Jury selection begins for the trial of Air Force major accused of wife’s murder

An Air Force major accused in the murder of his wife will have his day in court as early as this week.

Andre McDonald is accused of the 2019 murder of his wife Andreen McDonald, whose remains were found four months after she disappeared.

On Tuesday, jury selection began for McDonald’s trial in the 399th district criminal court.

McDonald who is out on bond showed up Tuesday morning in court with his defense attorneys as they asked for a continuance. His attorneys said the evidence turned over by the state was too large to get through in time to start the trial.

Judge Frank Castro denied the motion and jury selection began.

Once a jury is selected, both sides are expected to take on other pretrial motions before opening statements are heard.

Once the trial does begin KSAT 12 will livestream it from gavel to gavel.

If found guilty, McDonald is facing up to life in prison.

To catch up on this case, watch “Open Court: The Trial of Andre McDonald” out now on KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube channel.