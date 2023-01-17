74º

LIVE

Local News

Jury selection begins for the trial of Air Force major accused of wife’s murder

Andre McDonald facing up to life in prison if found guilty of murder

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Andre McDonald, Bexar County
An Air Force major accused in the murder of his wife will have his day in court as early as this week.

SAN ANTONIO – An Air Force major accused in the murder of his wife will have his day in court as early as this week.

Andre McDonald is accused of the 2019 murder of his wife Andreen McDonald, whose remains were found four months after she disappeared.

On Tuesday, jury selection began for McDonald’s trial in the 399th district criminal court.

McDonald who is out on bond showed up Tuesday morning in court with his defense attorneys as they asked for a continuance. His attorneys said the evidence turned over by the state was too large to get through in time to start the trial.

Judge Frank Castro denied the motion and jury selection began.

Once a jury is selected, both sides are expected to take on other pretrial motions before opening statements are heard.

Once the trial does begin KSAT 12 will livestream it from gavel to gavel.

If found guilty, McDonald is facing up to life in prison.

To catch up on this case, watch “Open Court: The Trial of Andre McDonald” out now on KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

KSAT Reporter Erica Hernandez recaps the events that led to his arrest and also a look at what we can expect from the upcoming trial.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

email