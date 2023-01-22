Small plane makes emergency landing on Houston highway, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas – A small plane clipped an 18-wheeler before making an emergency landing on a highway in Houston Sunday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 99, according to the FAA.

KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC, reports the plane may have caught fire when it landed on the highway. However, no serious injuries to the pilot or the 18-wheeler driver were reported.

No other passengers were in the plane at the time of the crash.

The FAA issued a statement to KPRC, saying the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

“The pilot of a single-engine Beech M35 reported engine problems and made an emergency landing on Highway 99 near Tomball, Texas around 11:30 a.m. local time Sunday, Jan. 22. The aircraft clipped a trailer, hit a concrete barrier and caught fire after landing. Only the pilot was on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

Contact local authorities for the name and medical condition of those on board.

The FAA will post a preliminary accident/incident report here usually the next business day.

After investigators verify the aircraft registration number (N-number), it can be searched here .”

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.