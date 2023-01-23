Fight over car burglary spills into street; man, woman then hit by car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a fight that stemmed from a car burglary late Sunday night put a man and woman in the path of traffic on a busy West Side road.

Both of them were hit by an oncoming car in the 4200 block of Culebra Road, near Benrus Boulevard.

A preliminary report says the 64-year-old woman is believed to be the suspect in the car burglary.

It says a 39-year-old man confronted her about the break-in, then the two began fighting.

At some point, the fight spilled out into the middle of the street, where both were hit by a car around 10 p.m.

The report says the man was not injured, but the woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver who hit them stopped after the crash and is not facing any charges.

They say that person was not involved in any way in the original car burglary or the fight that followed.