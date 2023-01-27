Speeding driver crashes through storage facility gate, rolls vehicle into nearby car dealership, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver was taken to an area hospital after he crashed his vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on the Interstate 10 access road, just past UTSA Boulevard.

According to police, the man in his 50s was going more than 100 mph on the access road just before losing control of his vehicle and crashing though the gate at a storage facility.

Police said the driver then rolled the vehicle into the parking lot of a nearby car dealership under construction.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital as a precaution. He is suspected of driving while intoxicated and will be assessed at the hospital, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.