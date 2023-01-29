One hospitalized after neighbors fire gunshots in backyards, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized in critical condition after two neighbors fired multiple gunshots in their backyards, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Buena Vista.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg, along with three witnesses.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses told police they were shooting a pistol into the ground of their backyard when their backyard neighbors also started shooting in their own yard, striking the woman in the leg.

All three witnesses were arrested for firing a firearm in a municipality and one for felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers attempted to speak with neighbors. However, no one answered the door. Police did find three shell casings in the neighbor’s backyard.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

