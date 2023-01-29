San Antonio police search for missing 17-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 17-year-old girl.

Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, also known as Kay, was last seen on January 29 in the 1400 block of Vance Jackson.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds with red dyed hair and brown eyes.

Kaleth is right-handed with straight waist-length hair. She was last seen wearing black sweats and a maroon shirt.

If you have information about the location of this missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department’s missing person’s unit at (210) 207-7660.