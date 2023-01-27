Comal County deputies searching for two teens last seen leaving school Thursday

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A search is underway for two teens last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen at 4 p.m., Jan. 26, leaving the school on foot, deputies said.

Pearson is described as being five feet, nine inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing thin-framed black glasses, a brown jacket, a maroon button-up shirt with a black t-shirt underneath, blue jeans, bright orange shoes and a silver necklace with a ring and rubber/metal bracelets at the time of his disappearance.

Caudill is four feet, nine inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black t-shirt, black leggings, gray shoes, various rings, a necklace and a bracelet. She also has prescription glasses but doesn’t wear them, deputies said.

Anyone with more information on the pair’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (830) 620-3400.