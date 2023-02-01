City of San Antonio, Bexar County don’t plan to open warming centers Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and Bexar county will not be opening warming centers Wednesday.

“Centers are opened when temperatures are below 32 degrees for a sustained period, or a combination of temperatures and precipitation become dangerously inclement,” city spokesperson Laura Mayes told KSAT via email Wednesday morning.

There are widespread power outages and many area schools and businesses have closed due to the wintry weather this week.

The city website says warming centers will re-open again as required.

“The Human Services Department in coordination with non-profit partners continue outreach to unsheltered homeless and shelter capacity is available at non-profit locations,” Mayes said.

