Tenant finds fetus while working on plumbing in Rio Grande Valley

MISSION, Texas – An investigation is underway after a tenant found a fetus while working on plumbing at a Rio Grande Valley apartment complex, according to the Mission Police Department.

Mission PD responded to the scene at approximately 2:55 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of San Antonio Avenue.

Police said a tenant had reported issues with water backflow and went to check the drainage pipes.

The tenant told officers they found the fetus next to the drainage pipe.

In a press release given to KSAT, Mission PD said the case is still under investigation pending autopsy results.