1 killed, 2 injured in pipeline explosion in Pearsall

PEARSALL, Texas – An explosion in Pearsall has left one person dead and two others injured, a federal official said.

According to an email from Juan J. Rodriguez of the US Department of Labor, the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday but didn’t indicate where.

The injured were employees of Nexus Integrity Management, Rodriguez said.

The San Antonio-area office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident and will release its findings when the probe is complete.

“Our thoughts are with the workers’ family and friends during this difficult time,” the email said.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

