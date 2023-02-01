Flight cancellations continue Wednesday at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO – Travel issues are continuing to plague some passengers at San Antonio International Airport Wednesday due to the winter weather.

The San Antonio International Airport is reporting 35 canceled departure flights and 34 canceled arrival flights as of 8 a.m.

According to the airport website, the majority of the departure cancellations are with Southwest Airlines, which has 22 canceled flights, followed by American Airlines with eight canceled flights.

Flight Aware, which aggregates data from government websites, dozens of airlines and commercial data providers, is showing 57 cancellations for Wednesday at San Antonio International.

Southwest and American airlines are listed as the airlines with the most cancellations based on Flight Aware data.

The winter weather started earlier this week and many local school districts and businesses opted to close Tuesday and Wednesday.

The KSAT meteorologists are reporting that freezing drizzle and rainfall are still possible Wednesday across northern Bexar County and parts of the Hill Country.

